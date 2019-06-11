Huawei once again pledges UK openness

Huawei has once again protested its innocence to the world, declaring its double aim of improving its image whilst also helping improve its products.

The company’s chief for cybersecurity, John Suffolk, stood before UK’s members of Parliament yesterday to answer questions regarding the Chinese company’s 5G business, US allegations of facilitating espionage, and more.

In conclusion, Suffolk told MPs that the Chinese government has never had immoral demands, and that the company invites everyone to analyse its products in search of flaws or backdoors.

"We stand naked in front of the world, but we would prefer to do that, because it enables us to improve our products,” he said. "We want people to find things, whether they find one or one thousand, we don't care. We are not embarrassed by what people find."

Speaking about the demands of the Chinese governments to install backdoors and allow them to spy on their western adversaries, Suffolk said the company has “never had a request from the Chinese government to do anything untoward at all”.

"We have never been asked by the Chinese government or any other government, I might add, to do anything that would weaken the security of a product."

When asked if Huawei would be able to remotely access the country’s 5G network, Suffolk basically said no, although there is a support centre in Romania that would be able to remotely access the equipment to fix any problems.

Asking if users could be tracked with 5G, Suffolk explained they already are, but by mobile operators. These companies need to track every mobile device in use, to be able to connect them to the mobile network.

Huawei has been blacklisted by the US government for its alleged involvement with the Chinese government, and the alleged possibility that it installs backdoors in its 5G infrastructure.

Image Credit: Huawei