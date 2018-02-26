Huawei plans 5G smartphone launch in 2019

Huawei has revealed it hopes to launch smartphones ready for superfast 5G networks next year.

Speaking at Mobile World Congress today, Chaobin Yanh, president of Huawei's 5G product line, revealed that the Chinese giant is set to have 5G-ready smartphones on sale by the middle of 2019.

This would allow users to experience the superfast speeds of 5G networks immediately, following the worldwide expected launch in 2020.

Yanh said that Huawei is planning to develop a brand-new chipset for the new 5G-ready devices, which should be on sale to the public within the next 12 months.

The news comes after Huawei unveiled its first 5G-ready modem as part of its plans to launch a commercially-ready 5G network by the end of 2018.

The Balong 5G01 will support 5G across all frequency bands, including sub-6GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) to offer a complete solution

Huawei says it is working with more than thirty of the world’s biggest carriers to further its 5G research, including BT, EE and Vodafone in the UK.