Huawei reveals 5G system for connected cars

Huawei has revealed its hardware platform aimed at bringing together 5G and cars.

The company calls it the ‘world’s first communications hardware for the automotive industry’, as it looks to become a household name in the self-driving industry.

The piece of hardware is called, at least for now, the MH5000, and it runs on the Balong 5000 5G chip, launched three months ago.

“Based on this chip, Huawei has developed the world’s first 5G car module with high speed and high quality,” it said, according to Reuters.

The device was showcased at the Shanghai Autoshow, which is currently taking place at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre.

“As an important communication product for future intelligent car transportation, this 5G car module will promote the automotive industry to move towards the 5G era,” Huawei said.

The module will go into commercial production in the second half of this year, it was added.

The company, known for being one of the top three players in the mobile industry, is also heavily involved in the development of 5G infrastructure everywhere, which landed it in a sea of trouble with the US government.

The States believe Huawei will use its 5G gear to allow the Chinese to spy on the West. The company, however, denies the allegations and has asked for proof on multiple occasions.

Huawei has been testing smart cars gear in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Wuxi for quite some time now. It’s partnered up with FAW, Dongfeng and Changan on the project.

