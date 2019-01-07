Huawei reveals next-generation computing hardware

Huawei has unveiled new computing hardware at CES 2019 today, including new ARM-based chips and servers that will be running those chips it says are faster and more power-efficient than anything else in the market today.

Called Kunpeng 920, the chip was built using 7nm processes and based on ARMv8 architecture license. It optimises branch prediction algorithms ‘significantly improving processor performance’.

“At typical frequency, the Kunpeng 920 CPU scores over 930 in the SPECint Benchmarks test, which is 25 per cent higher than the industry benchmark,” Huawei says. “At the same time, power efficiency is 30 per cent better than that offered by industry counterparts.” We’d wait for independent reviews, though.

Kunpeng 920 integrates 64 cores, with a 2.6 GHz frequency. It comes with integrated 8-channel DDR4, while memory bandwidth “exceeds incumbent offerings by 46 per cent”.

Based on the new chips, Huawei also unveiled its TaiShan series servers. The three models focus on storage, high density and balance between the two, respectively. Huawei says TaiShan was built for big data, distributed storage, and ARM-native application scenarios.

"Today, with Kunpeng 920, we are entering an era of diversified computing embodied by multiple cores and heterogeneity,” said William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer of Huawei.

“Huawei has invested patiently and intensively in computing innovation to continuously make breakthroughs. We will work with our customers and partners to build a fully connected, intelligent world."

Dates and pricing are yet to be announced.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock