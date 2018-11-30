Huawei rolls out global blockchain

Huawei has revealed that its Cloud Blockchain Service (BCS) is now available for global use.

The news marks the company’s next step in blockchain, after commercially releasing the service for China in early October.

The new offering is available on the international Huawei Cloud website, where enterprises can develop, deploy and manage blockchain applications. The Chinese giant says this process will be quick and with minimal cost.

Using Huawei Cloud container and security technology, BCS is built to be easy to use, efficient and universally applicable. Its use spans data applications, IoT and finance, to name a few. Issues like cover data transactions, identity authentication, proof of information, remote healthcare, those are just some of the things companies can tackle through blockchain.

“It offers substantial assistance for establishing a technological ecosystem and digitally transforming industries,” it says.

This April, Huawei launched its Blockchain-as-a-service (BCaaS) platform. Dubbed Blockchain Service, its goal is to enable companies to build smart contracts on top of a distributed ledger network. Huawei has based the new BaaS solution on Hyperledger Fabric 1.0, according to engineer Hu Ruifeng.

A blockchain is a distributed ledger in which the information is cryptographically stored. Its most popular application is bitcoin, a cryptocurrency which was first introduced a decade ago. Since the introduction of bitcoin, blockchain has significantly grown in popularity.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock