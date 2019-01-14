Huawei sacks employee arrested in spying scandal

Huawei has fired an employee arrested late last week in Poland over spying allegations.

According to multiple media sources, Huawei decided to fire Wang Weijing because of the bad reputation the arrest has given the company.

Huawei said Weijing's actions are in no relation to the company.

"In accordance with the terms and conditions of Huawei's labour contract, we have made this decision because the incident has brought Huawei into disrepute," the statement said.

"Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based," the company's statement added.

Late last week, two people were arrested in Poland over spying accusations. One is a Chinese national, and the other one Polish. They have since heard the charges, and could be held for three months.

Huawei has faced multiple accusations of espionage from the United States, which is warning its allies to exclude Huawei from building their 5G networks. Some countries have already banned Huawei, while others are considering their options. Huawei has denied the accusations, saying there is no proof.

The company’s CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada back in December, and is looking at possible extradition to the US and 30 years in prison for fraud.

China and the US have been locked in a trade war for some time now, with ZTE and Huawei, but Apple as well, being caught in the crossfire.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock