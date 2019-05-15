Huawei says it's willing to sign "no-spying" deal with UK

Huawei is willing to sign a no-spy agreement with governments, the company’s chairman has said. This is the latest in a string of the company’s efforts to show everyone it’s not working with the Chinese government, it’s not installing backdoors in its 5G infrastructure, and it’s not a threat to anyone’s national security.

Huawei has been accused of these things, mostly by the US government, and many countries around the world are banning, or considering banning Huawei from building their 5G infrastructure. The UK, for example, will only allow the company to build non-essential things.

"We are willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments, including the UK government, to commit ourselves to making our equipment meet the no-spy, no-backdoors standard," Liang Hua said via an interpreter at a business conference in London on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Huawei is facing a lot of trouble in the past couple of months, with accusations flying that it’s either working, or being pressured into complying with the Chinese government’s demands for backdoors.

The company has denied the accusations, and asked multiple times for proof. It has also invited EU officials last month, to oversee its work and see for themselves if the gear is secure or not.

Huawei’s cybersecurity director Sophie Batas on one occasion said Huawei is probably more secure than other companies, considering the amount of scrutiny it was exposed to.

