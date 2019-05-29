Huawei says US ban will hurt billions of consumers

Huawei has once again called for an end to its US ban, this time saying the decision will hurt American companies and workers.

The company’s legal officer, Song Liuping, spoke to the media at a recent press conference, saying American politicians used the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company, but the result will hurt Americans, too.

"This decision threatens to harm our customers in over 170 countries, including more than three billion consumers who use Huawei products and services around the world," he said. "By preventing American companies from doing business with Huawei, the government will directly harm more than 1,200 US companies. This will affect tens of thousands of American jobs."

US president Donald Trump recently signed an executive order, placing Huawei on a blacklist of sorts, banning US companies from doing business with it. As a result, many of US tech giants, such as Google, stopped all work with Huawei.

Huawei, which was deemed as a threat to US national security due to potential ties with the Chinese government, now no longer has Google’s support with Android, and with ARM cutting ties as well, building mobile processors became a whole lot harder, too.

Song reiterated Huawei’s previous stance that the allegations of Huawei cooperating with the Chinese government are unfounded and asked for evidence.

"The US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation," Mr Song said.

Image Credit: Huawei