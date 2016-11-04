Huawei teams up with Intel Security Innovation Alliance

This Friday, Chinese tech giants Huawei announced they’re joining Intel’s Security Innovation Alliance technology partnering program. As the first company from the Chinese market in the alliance, Huawei plans to provide joint solutions for business that should help against advanced persistent threats (APT) worldwide, and offer business continuity.

Huawei said it will collaborate with Intel Security in ‘multiple areas’, giving one example – the integration of Huawei Big Data intelligence with Intel Security endpoint technology, to defend against APTs.

“In today’s security landscape, collaboration and innovation are more important than ever,” said D.J. Long, Head of Intel Security Innovation Alliance. “We believe that the collaboration between Intel Security and Huawei through the Intel Security Innovation Alliance will help customers expedite the threat defense lifecycle and create more secure environments.”

Liu Lizhu, General Manager of Security Gateway Domain, Switch and Enterprise Gateway Product Line of Huawei, said, “The fast development of cloud-based business, IoT and other technologies means that security protection has become far more complicated. Huawei is very pleased to join the Intel Security Innovation Alliance for win-win collaboration to help customers address the security challenges of detecting and responding against unknown threats and attacks.”

Huawei Security is present in network, cloud and application security, as well as security management. It also has an independent security capacity centre and a number of security products on the market.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock