Huawei unveils its first 5G modem

Huawei has revealed the next stage of its journey towards 5G with the announcement of its first 5G-ready modem.

The company unveiled the Balong 5G01 during its Mobile World Congress launch event in Barcelona today, alongside a CPE device that will allow the network to be deployed in the real world.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu declared that the Balong 5G01 will help the company roll out its first 5G commercialised deployment by the end of 2018.

Sporting a peak data rate of 2.3GBps, the chip supports 5G across all frequency bands, including sub-6GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) to offer a complete solution

Huawei says it is now working with more than thirty of the world’s biggest carriers to further its 5G research, including BT, EE and Vodafone in the UK.

To support this, the company also unveiled a 5G CPE sporting dual 4G/5G connectivity, bringing the reality of speedier networks closer than ever.

Huawei says that the CPE device and has already shown download speeds of up to 2Gbps – 20 times that of 100Mbps fibre networks. The device is available in both indoor and outdoor variants, which could also mean a further push into IoT and smart cities development for Huawei soon.

“5G technology will underpin the next leap forward for our intelligent world, where people, vehicles, homes and devices are fully connected, delivering new experiences, insights and capabilities,” Yu said.

“Since 2009, Huawei has invested US$600 million in research and development into 5G technologies, where we have led the way with innovations around network architecture, spectrum usage, field verification and more. From connected vehicles and smart homes to AR/VR and hologram videos, we are committed to developing a mature 5G ecosystem so that consumers can benefit from a truly connected world that transforms the way we communicate and share.”