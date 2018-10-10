Huawei unveils new AI-powered server chips

Huawei is set to begin selling servers powered by its own computer chips, Reuters reported this Wednesday.

The chips are currently being built by Huawei’s semiconductor company Hisilicon, and can already be found in some of its smartphones and telecommunications gear.

However, the servers Huawei sells to telecom firms and cloud companies are mostly powered by Intel’s hardware.

From what we know so far, the company will be using the Ascend 910 chipset, a 7nm piece which Huawei claims is twice as powerful as the Nvidia v100, considered its main competitor. The Ascend 910 chipset will be available sometime during the summer of 2019.

But Huawei won’t be selling these. “Since we do not sell to third parties, there is no direct competition between Huawei and chip vendors,” Xu said on Wednesday, in response to questions about competition from companies such as Qualcomm, AMD and Nvidia.“We provide hardware and cloud computing service.”

Besides the Ascend 910, there is also the Ascend 310, a chip for smart devices which is available at the time of writing.

This July, we reported that Huawei was looking to add artificial intelligence to the chips provided by Hisilicon. Even though the news was mostly in the context of consumer electronics, industrial and enterprise hardware was also mentioned.

Back then, it was argued that Huawei is looking to reduce its independence on US manufacturers to become, among other things, more resilient to potential US sanctions.

