Huawei unveils OceanStor mass storage system

Huawei has unveiled a new mass data storage solution that promises efficient, cost-effective, and reliable services for AI, HPC, videos, and other mass data scenarios.

As we move into the fourth industrial revolution, powered by 5G, businesses will generate enormous amounts of data. According to Huawei, it is how this data is managed that that will distinguish future powerhouses from sub-par performers.

The new OceanStor Pacific Series offering leverages “uncompromised multi-protocol interworking, next-generation elastic EC algorithm, and a series of dedicated hardware.”

Huawei claims it is is both efficient and economical, with disk utilisation hitting 93 percent without compromising performance or reliability. Its node supports 120 disks in a 5 U space with 2.67x the density than general-purpose storage servers and 62.5 percent space reduction.

“Mass data will play an increasingly important role in enterprise digital transformation,” said Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage and Intelligent Vision Product Line.

“Today, only two per cent of global data is stored, and only 10 percent of the data is being mined for further value. Enterprises are facing insufficient capacity, data silos, and complex management when dealing with mass data."

"Our OceanStor Pacific Series is designed to answer these pain points, setting a new benchmark for efficient, economical, everlasting mass data storage, and helping us become the trusted choice for mass data," he added.

The previous generation of Huawei OceanStor storage found its way into more than 150 countries, across north of 12,000 customers.