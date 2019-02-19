Huawei: US will not crush us

Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei has said the US only represents one part of the world, and that it doesn’t have the power to “crush” the Chinese telecoms giant.

Speaking to the BBC, Ren discussed the US campaign against Huawei, the arrest of his daughter in Canada, and the potential ban in the UK, among other things.

When quizzed on his company's relationship with the US, Ren said there is no way the US can crush Huawei because the company is ‘too advanced’. “Even if they persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always scale things down a bit,” he stated.

"If the lights go out in the West, the East will still shine. And if the North goes dark, there is still the South. America doesn't represent the world. America only represents a portion of the world."

Talking about the UK and the possible ban in the country, Zhengfei said that won’t discourage the company from investing further in the UK. "We still trust in the UK, and we hope that the UK will trust us even more. We will invest even more in the UK. Because if the US doesn't trust us, then we will shift our investment from the US to the UK on an even bigger scale."

As for the arrest of his daughter in Canada last December, he said that the arrest is politically motivated and that it is ‘not acceptable’.

"The US likes to sanction others, whenever there's an issue, they'll use such combative methods. We object to this. But now that we've gone down this path, we'll let the courts settle it."

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock