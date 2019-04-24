Huawei will build parts of the UK's 5G network

Despite ongoing US pressure, the UK will allow Huawei to build parts of its 5G network, the government revealed today.

Media reports say that the Chinese telecom giant will build non-essential parts of the grid, like antennas.

In a statement, Huawei said it was "pleased that the UK is continuing to take an evidence-based approach to its work, and we will continue to work cooperatively with the government, and the industry".

The news comes despite the Home Secretary, as well as the Defence and Foreign Secretary have all expressed concerns over the green light the government has given the Chinese firm. Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat took to Twitter to express his concerns, saying it would be unwise to erode the trust in Five Eyes.

"There's a reason others have said no," he said.

The Five Eyes is an anglophone intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Australia has already announced it was siding with the States on this one.

The US has been warning its allies that it fears Huawei might be used by the Chinese government for espionage. If Huawei were to build 5G infrastructure in the west, it could install backdoors for the Chinese to use.

Huawei has denied these allegations, saying there was no proof, and that its work is as secure as anyone's.

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock