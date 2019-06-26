Huawei's communications gear more susceptible to hacks, experts claim

The US government has found the ‘evidence’ it was looking for in its argument that Huawei’s telecommunications gear isn’t as secure as it should be.

This evidence was provided by cybersecurity experts which US officials claim are credible, a report from The Wall Street Journal claims. The experts have analysed 10,000 firmware images, encoded into 500 different enterprise network devices, and came to the conclusion that each and every one of them have at least one exploitable vulnerability.

The results of this analysis have been submitted to senior officials in multiple government agencies, both in the US and in the UK, as well as to lawmakers.

“This report supports our assessment that since 2009, Huawei has maintained covert access to some of the systems it has installed for international customers,” said a White House official who reviewed the findings. “Huawei does not disclose this covert access to customers nor local governments. This covert access enables Huawei to record information and modify databases on those local systems.”

The US administration, led by president Donald Trump, has been warning its allies for months that Huawei’s 5G equipment could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. The US government alleges that the Chinese could force Huawei into installing backdoors, as they build the 5G infrastructure of western countries.

Huawei, on the other hand, denies the accusations saying there is no proof, adding that its gear was scrutinised more than anyone else’s and that, if nothing, its gear is more secure for it.

The Chinese networking giant has invited western representatives to oversee its work on numerous occasions.

