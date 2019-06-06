Huge amount of businesses not achieving benefits of cloud

Businesses are migrating to the cloud in great numbers and they achieve some benefits of doing so, however new research has shown that they are not realising those benefits in full.

Accenture’s new report, based on a poll of 200 senior IT pros from all over the globe, says key obstacles include business complexity and operational change. Most companies are satisfied with what they’ve done so far, however, a third fully achieved what they expected to get from the cloud, in terms of cost, speed, business enablement and service levels.

The biggest roadblocks respondents have listed include security and compliance risk, business complexity and organisational change, legacy infrastructure and the skills gap. To tackle these issues, the report suggests businesses should employ manage service providers.

Looking at the battle between private and public clouds, it seems as the public and hybrid variants are a better solution. Companies with private clouds tend to lag behind others when it comes to achieving expected outcomes. Private cloud users seem to struggle most with cutting costs and service level improvements.

“Like most new technologies, capturing the intended benefits of cloud takes time; there is a learning curve influenced by many variables and barriers. Taking your cloud program to the next level isn’t something anyone can do overnight ­­­­— clients need to approach it strategically with a trusted partner to access deep expertise, show measurable business value and expedite digital transformation,” said Kishore Durg, senior managing director of Accenture Cloud for Technology Services.

“Also, if IT departments fail to showcase direct business outcomes from their cloud journeys, they risk becoming less relevant and losing out to emerging business functions, like the office of the chief data officer, that are better able to use cloud technologies to enable rapid innovation.

Image Credit: Melpomene / Shutterstock