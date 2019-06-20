Huge amount of mobile apps vulnerable to malware

Mobile apps in both ecosystems (Apple and Google) are mostly unsecure and could see their users lose valuable personal information, if targeted. This is according to the Vulnerabilities and Threats in Mobile Applications 2019 report, recently issued by Positive Technologies.

It claims that the most common vulnerabilities are insecure data storage, a flaw that was found in more than three quarters of mobile apps. This could allow hackers to steal passwords, as well as financial or personal data.

Almost all (89 per cent) of vulnerabilities could be exploited by malware, it was said. Even though the vulnerabilities are almost equally spread across both ecosystems, it seems as Apple’s ecosystem is a tad bit more secure.

Leigh-Anne Galloway, Cyber Security Resilience Lead at Positive Technologies said: " In 2018, mobile apps were downloaded onto user devices over 205 billion times. Developers pay painstaking attention to software design in order to give us a smooth and convenient experience and people gladly install mobile apps and provide personal information. However, an alarming number of apps are critically insecure, and far less developer attention is spent on solving that issue. Stealing data from a smartphone usually doesn’t even require physical access to the device.

“We recommend that users take a close look when applications request access to phone functions or data. If you doubt that an application needs access to perform its job correctly, decline the request. Users can also protect themselves by being vigilant on not opening unknown links in SMS and chat apps, and not downloading apps from third party app stores. It's better to be safe than sorry."

