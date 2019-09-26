Huge vBulletin flaw could affect millions of sites

One of the most serious security flaws currently online has been officially patched after being uncovered by security researchers.

The vBulletin zero-day remote code execution allows malicious actors to execute any command on the site, meaning downloading malware, tweaking the site's code, or even deleting the entire MySQL database. The latter actually happened. As it turns out, this flaw has been known for years, and hackers have been actively exploiting it. This was confirmed by Zerodium CEO, Chaouki Bekrar, who tweeted that his company knew about the flaw for three years. He said that ‘many researchers’ have been selling it for years.

vBulletin was relatively slow to react. At first, there was no patch and the company behind the platform was relatively tight-lipped. This gave enough time for enthusiasts such as security researcher Nick Cano to build their own patches, and apparently – Cano’s is pretty easy to use.

You can read more about it on this link.

Soon afterwards, vBulletin patches the issue as well, and encourages everyone to upgrade their forums to version 5.5.2, 5.5.3 and 5.5.4.

vBulletin is one of the world's most popular forum platforms, used by thousands of websites.