Human error is causing cybersecurity issues during the pandemic

Remote working, forced upon the majority of the UK workforce by the pandemic, is driving elevated stress that make employees more susceptible to cyberscams, according to a new report from ESET and The Myers-Briggs Company.

Polling more than 2,000 consumers and 100 CISOs for the report, the pair found that increased cybersecurity risk was present in four out of five cases.

Elevated stress means people are more likely to click on a suspicious link or download suspect email attachments, and less likely to report an incident to in-house cybersecurity teams.

The majority of companies have reported an increase in cybercrime since the start of the pandemic and are also operating under an unfamiliar remote-first model. Remote working is here to stay, according to the report, and the risk is only going to grow.

If CISOs are to keep their organizations safe from risk, they need a holistic cybersecurity strategy that takes into account the individual personalities of their workforce, the report argues.

“The combination of fractured IT systems, a lack of central security, the sudden shift to home working, and a global climate of stress and concern is a perfect breeding ground for a successful cyberattack,” said Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist at ESET.

“The fact that only a quarter of businesses have faith in their own remote working strategy is shocking, and shows there is much work to be done to secure working from home.”