Human error to blame for 9 in 10 UK data breaches last year

Most data breaches that occurred last year were a result of human error, says a new report from CybSafe.

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) told CybSafe a total of 2,376 incidents were reported last year, up from 1,854 in 2018 and 540 in 2017.

Nine in ten incidents were caused by human error. Almost half (45 percent) of these incidents came about as a result of phishing scams, followed by unauthorised access, and malware and ransomware.

Hardware misconfigurations and brute force password attacks were also responsible for some breaches.

Phishing didn’t become the most popular attack method overnight – its popularity has grown in recent years. In 2017, organisations reported 16 successful phishing attempts, 877 in 2018 and 1,080 in 2019.

“Staff can make a variety of mistakes that put their company’s data or systems at risk, often because they lack the knowledge or motivation to act securely, or simply because they accidentally slip up,” said Oz Alashe, CEO of CybSafe.

“People also have an important role to play in helping to protect the companies they work for, and human cyber-risk can almost always be significantly reduced by encouraging changes in staff cyber awareness, behaviour, and culture,” he concluded.