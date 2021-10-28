Hybrid cloud is now the dominant IT infrastructure

To tackle issues around vendor lock-in, security, compliance, and interoperability, most organizations now deploy multiple cloud solutions, new data shows.

According to a new report from IBM, just 3 percent of companies worldwide use a single private or public cloud (down from 29 percent two years ago), and hybrid cloud has established itself as the dominant IT architecture.

Based on a survey of almost 7,200 C-suite executives working in 28 different industries, in 47 different countries, the survey asserts that we are living in a hybrid, multi-cloud era, in which having completely portable workloads is an expectation for 79 percent of companies.

More than two-thirds (69 percent) said vendor lock-in is a “significant obstacle” to improving business performance in most or all parts of their cloud estate.

But it’s not just vendor lock-in that’s holding organizations back. For two-thirds (64 percent), industry-related regulatory compliance is a major roadblock to improved performance of the cloud estate, while backdoors and system flaws were also cited as concerns.

“Our research shows the message from decision-makers is clear: they want to be able to use a mix of different cloud solutions to meet different needs, and they want to do so securely, without being locked into a single provider,” said Mark Cox, Public Cloud Director, IBM UK & Ireland.

“An open hybrid cloud model is the best design to address these needs and will be the foundational architecture driving the next wave of transformation and innovation across sectors.”