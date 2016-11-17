Hybrid cloud storage use to double in the next 12 months

Out of 400 organisations in the US and the UK, more than a quarter (28 per cent) use hybrid cloud storage. Another 40 per cent are planning on doing so within the next 12 months, and a fifth (19 per cent) have no such plans. These are the conclusions of a new report released today by Cloudian, cloud-compatible object storage systems provider.

Organisations do it for a variety of reasons – data backup (64 per cent), web infrastructure (52 per cent), application development and testing (48 per cent), and technical applications (43 per cent), are the main reasons. Larger organisations are turning towards the hybrid cloud faster than others, with 82 per cent planning to deploy soon enough.

“Hybrid cloud is very much the future and the results of Cloudian’s research efforts bear that out,” says Scott D. Lowe, partner at ActualTech Media. “Although the public cloud is enticing, there remain technical, security, cost, and regulatory hurdles that can be difficult to overcome for many. Users are looking for options to capitalise on the value of both cloud and on-premises storage.

However, this research shows that significant confusion remains about what’s available and how the underlying technology works.”

It's not that simple, obviously. Organisations are very careful about which data to transfer to the cloud, and which to keep on-premise. Almost six in 10 (59 per cent) have said that not all data can go to the cloud. Also, security, cost and on-premise / cloud interoperability remain the main concerns for adoption. Three quarters are still not sure which interface to use.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock