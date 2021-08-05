Hybrid working creating 'more intense' work days

Hybrid working is all the rage nowadays, and the majority of businesses in the UK (63 percent) have already adopted the practice. However, many employees are starting to realize that the new model was adopted in haste, with little forethought, resulting in “more intense working days”.

This is according to a new report from recruiter Robert Walters, based on a poll of 2,000 UK professionals, which states that most employees (55 percent) consider today’s hybrid arrangement imbalanced. More than half (54 percent) end up feeling overworked, while 39 percent feel exhausted.

What’s more, many are completely in the dark when it comes to their employers’ future plans for remote working. Two in five are “yet to hear about any vision”, while more than a quarter (28 percent) have only heard vague explanations.

For employees, the report further claims, the good news is that they have the “upper hand” when it comes to negotiating flexible working practices. Almost all (85 percent) expect it as standard, while 78 percent wouldn’t even take on a new job if it didn’t come with remote working perks.

Finally, almost half (42 percent) would quit the job if they weren’t offered remote working.

“Businesses and professionals alike have a unique opportunity to form a new way of working – which if done right and carefully thought through could bring about greater efficiencies, higher productivity, more creativity, lower costs and overall improvement in wellbeing, morale and subsequently employee turnover, ” said Chris Poole, Managing Director of Robert Walters UK.