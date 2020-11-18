Hybrid working is affecting employee learning and creativity

As the initial euphoria of remote working dies down, what we're left with is a disjointed working community that struggles to learn, innovate and socialize. This is according to a new report from unified performance platform Actus.

Polling employees during October, right before the second UK lockdown, the company found that most don't enjoy an organized learning culture within their organization.

Almost half (45 percent) of respondents consider training to be "tick-box" exercise, with just five percent describing their culture as featuring a “sophisticated 70/20/10 approach”.

As such, most rely on face-to-face communication and team-based collaboration to learn anything new. Now, with Covid-19 and remote working, they have been stripped of their best way to learn and stay creative, with isolation and disengagement listed as main obstacles.

But it appears that HR and Learning professionals are well aware of this challenge. For more than two thirds, remote learning is a key area of focus for the next six months, as well as employee engagement.

Actus believes HR will look to solve the problem by building a more effective remote learning system, improving virtual team collaboration and augmenting employee engagement. The firm believes the best way to go about it is to have regular company virtual briefings and to recognize and encourage time spent learning.