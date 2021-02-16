Hybrid working is changing the lives of many UK workers

The hybrid working model, whereby employees split their time between their home and office, is changing how many UK workers live.

According to a new report from Microsoft, while most employees are living somewhat happier lives thanks to remote working, they are also working longer hours and finding themselves stressed at work more frequently.

The company recently polled 4,000 UK office workers and found that most (65 percent) have received the technical support needed to work properly from home. The majority of those with a formal remote working policy (63 percent) don't feel pressured into returning to the office, even if allowed by government guidelines.

Since transitioning to the home office, most people use their lunch breaks to handle personal affairs, which is contributing to happier living. However, working in a hybrid environment also involves becoming a little more stretched.

Almost a third (30 percent) reported longer working hours, while more than half (53 percent) agree they have to be available at all times. Employees are also lonely at home, with socialization among the most common reasons people are keen to return to the office.

To make sure their organization thrives within a hybrid working model, business leaders are advised to prioritize people management, ensure fairness of opportunity and to offer a range of broader flexible working options.