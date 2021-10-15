Hybrid working is creating fresh headaches for security leaders

Remote and hybrid working initiatives are creating new headaches for cybersecurity professionals, as they struggle to walk the fine line between security and employee experience.

A new paper from Citrix says the rise of remote and hybrid work has resulted in an explosion in the number of devices used for work, thus making the attack surface larger than it has ever been before.

In a bid to protect these devices from a growing number of attacks, cybersecurity professionals were forced to place numerous procedures and controls in place, and as the number of endpoints grew, so did the complexity of these controls.

Of the 1,250 security decision-makers polled for the report, 86 percent believe it’s extremely important to provide a seamless employee experience. But this complexity is preventing many businesses from achieving their employee experience goals.

However, progress is evident. Prior to the pandemic, roughly a third (30 percent) of the respondents felt unprepared for remote work. Now, 80 percent feel very prepared to secure a hybrid, remote, or at-home workforce.

“IT organizations are realizing that as they embrace hybrid work, their security posture needs to evolve,” said Kurt Roemer, Chief Security Strategist at Citrix. “Rather than traditional command and control-style strategies, they need to take a more intelligent, people-focused approach to security that protects employees without negatively affecting their experience.”

“Hybrid work is the future of work, and IT will play a critical role in delivering it,” Roemer said. “With the right technology, they can provide consistent, secure and reliable access to the resources employees need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done, and empower them to be and do their best.”