Hybrid working means data breaches are more likely than ever for most firms

Hybrid working, for all its benefits, has one major drawback: it widens the opening for cybercriminals. This is according to a new report from the consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion.

In its latest ebook, the company states that enabling hybrid working means increasing the risk of data breaches for the vast majority of UK businesses (83 percent).

Business leaders expect 43 percent of their workforce to be hybrid in the coming year, which means they risk bringing malicious content obtained elsewhere into secure corporate networks.

New figures suggest these fears are not without merit, either. Almost all businesses in the UK (94 percent) experienced a phishing attempt in the past twelve months, with three-quarters (74 percent) spotting an increase in the number of attacks.

Despite the arrival of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) placing data management under the spotlight, many businesses are still ill-equipped to recover from an incident. According to the report, almost a quarter (22 percent) would be unable to act swiftly or decisively in the event of a data breach.

“The good news is that CEOs and business leaders across the UK are more engaged than ever on the topic of cyber security but many organizations are still underprepared,” said Mark Read, Senior Account Director at TransUnion UK.

“Having a robust incident response plan in place, including third-party support, will enable prompt action and really help to limit how much damage a data breach does to your organization.”