IaaS market recorded meteoric growth in 2020

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market generated $64.3 billion in revenue last year, representing growth of 40.7 percent over 2019.

According to analyst house Gartner, AWS remained the number one player in the IaaS market, taking in $26.2 billion in revenue and holding 41 percent market share. With 28.7 percent growth, the company's rate of growth was “slightly lower” than that of the market, the analysts added.

Microsoft kept its number two spot with a growth of almost 60 percent and revenue of $12.7 billion last year. Alibaba, which Gartner describes as “the dominant IaaS provider in China”, grew 52.8 percent, with revenue north of $6 billion (up from $4 billion the year prior).

The Chinese education industry recorded the highest growth in IaaS spend, at 105 percent, driven mostly by students and remote workers downloading Alibaba’s enterprise communication and collaboration platform DingTalk.

The top five IaaS providers, which also include Huawei this year, accounted for 80 percent of the market and almost 90 percent of all IaaS providers grew last year, Gartner found.

Google’s IaaS revenue almost hit $4 billion last year, representing 66 percent growth, with its largest customers coming from retail, government and healthcare sectors.