IBM and Red Hat launch hybrid cloud software marketplace

Red Hat and its parent company IBM have announced the Red Hat Marketplace, an app store where businesses can find, try, build, deploy and manage enterprise applications across a business hybrid IT infrastructure. This works both on-premises and in a multicloud environment.

Announcing the news in a webinar, senior VP of Red Hat’s cloud services business unit, Craig Muzilla, described the new offering as “the next step in the hybrid cloud”.

“As companies digitize their business, they must be more agile and faster to market. They must embrace and use the cloud to do this,” he said.

The companies also announced Red Hat Marketplace Select, a private version which allows for a private access to curated and pre-approved software. Customers can also track people’s usage and spending of all the software that’s deployed across the IT environment.

Both will be operated by IBM and aim to deliver an “ecosystem of software” from multiple independent software vendors, built on Red Hat OpenShift. As OpenShift allows mission-critical workloads to be ported across the environment, this will allow customers to avoid vendor lock-in.

“This is not about looking at the cloud as a single technology or lace, It’s all about hybrid and using the best tools and services in the marketplace,” Muzilla said.

Key advantages of the Marketplace, according to Red Hat and IBM, include the ability to find popular software from a wide variety of categories, continuous support, software that’s certified for Red Hat OpenShift and built with Kubernetes Operators, as well as enabled metering.