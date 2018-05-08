IBM and Red Hat look to better combine containers for hybrid cloud deployments

IBM and Red Hat are strengthening their partnership with the goal of better combining containers and hybrid cloud platforms. According to the two companies, IBM will push both Cloud Private and Cloud Private for Data to Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform, and Certified Containers.

For the two companies’ clients, this means easier coupling of wares in the hybrid cloud.

Announcing the extended partnership, IBM and Red Hat said IBM Cloud Private can now deploy containers across Red Hat. Devs can now use IBM’s cloud to build AI, blockchain and IoT solutions, while both companies will serve as an integrated hybrid cloud platform.

PowerAI, IBM’s deep learning solution, will also now be available on Red Hat.

