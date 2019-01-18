IBM and Vodafone sign major new tech partnership

IBM and Vodafone Business have announced a new partnership that aims to help businesses in Europe and elsewhere innovate faster and succeed in the digital business realm of today. The new venture is designed to tackle solutions in the AI, 5G, edge and SDN domains.

Its clients will have access to IBM’s full portfolio of cloud offerings, expertise and open technologies. As part of the deal, IBM will offer managed services to Vodafone Business’ cloud and hosting unit, in an eight-year deal that’s worth roughly $550 million.

Besides offering already built solutions, new ones will be co-developed by the two parties, as well. The two companies believe their new venture will act like a start-up, being responsive to a rapidly changing market and customer demands.

They expect it to become operational in the first half of this year.

"IBM has built industry-leading hybrid cloud, AI and security capabilities underpinned by deep industry expertise," said IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty. "Together, IBM and Vodafone will use the power of the hybrid cloud to securely integrate critical business applications, driving business innovation – from agriculture to next-generation retail."

Using the new offering, organisations can expect faster decision-making, enhanced automation and more personalized experiences for end users all over the world.

Image Credit: Totojang1977 / Shutterstock