IBM announces new systems, boosts hybrid cloud

Aiming to simplify how data, apps and services move across the hybrid cloud, IBM today announced a set of new features and services. The new offerings include PowerSystems for coud, z Systems for cloud and the IBM Spectrum Copy Data Management. It also said it has expanded its Open Software Ecosystem to speed up hybrid cloud integration.

Companies look for new technologies to further growth and fuel efficiency, and IBM says its new solutions will help ‘deepen’ this hybrid cloud integration. PowerSystems for cloud will help organisations transform to a local cloud for AIX, IBM I and Linux workloads. Z Systems is a Saas-based offering, helping businesses make better decisions based on trends and expertise on real performance data. This is presented through a GUI dashboard, offering end-to-end visibility. And finally, IBM Spectrum Copy Data Management and Protect offers detailed and easy to use management of data copies.

“Today’s business environment is very dynamic and filled with disruption,” said Tom Rosamilia, senior vice president, IBM Systems.

"A hybrid cloud model enables clients to continuously adapt while also optimizing on-premises investments. IBM is uniquely able to support the flexibility clients need across IBM Systems and the cloud.” Its open ecosystems supporting hybrid cloud is also growing, with Canonical, Hortonworks, Mirantis, NGINX and Red Hat joining in.

“By supporting open communities and standards, IBM is giving clients a range of choices to create a comprehensive hybrid cloud strategy for their business in order to help them address market place demands more quickly,” the company said in a press release.

