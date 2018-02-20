IBM boosts enterprise storage offering with major Spectrum expansion

IBM has announced a major expansion to its enterprise-focused storage line as it looks to help businesses get the most out of their data.

The company has revealed a range of new Spectrum storage offerings as it looks to provide organisations with the hardware they need to support increasingly large workloads caused by adopting the likes of AI and multi-cloud systems.

Among the launches is a new Spectrum NAS offering that IBM says provides easy-to-mange software-defined file storage that grows as your business does. The platform is designed to be used by businesses of all sizes, offering services such as file serving for Virtual Machines as well as general purpose file serving and NAS for Microsoft apps.

Also launching are a range of new IBM security tools to ensure services are safeguarded, including a Spectrum Protect service that will help businesses address GDPR data privacy concerns, as well as featuring automated detection and alerting of ransomware.

Elsewhere, IBM Spectrum Connect, which is free for all the company's current storage clients, looks to simplify how businesses manage complex server environments, streamlining the rollout and monitoring of IBM storage whether in containerised, VMware, and Microsoft PowerShell environments.

“As data has become the driving force behind successful companies, clients derive business value using analytics and AI technologies on a multi-cloud infrastructure that is flexible and agile,” said Ed Walsh, general manager, IBM Storage and Software-Defined Infrastructure.

“Software-defined storage, modern data protection, and all-flash arrays are critical solutions for this journey. With this launch, we are extending their reach to transform on-premises infrastructure to meet these new business imperatives.”