IBM boosts its mobile security game through IBM Cloud

When it comes to corporate IT security, one of the biggest pain points is the mobile device. With almost every employee having one, and many bringing their own, the cyber-attack surface increases dramatically, putting corporate data at huge amounts of risk. Now, IBM is stepping into the game with a service of its own, which aims to protects mobile devices, via IBM Cloud.

The mobile-security-as-a-service, called IBM MaaS360, aims to help IBM’s clients address local data protection standards. It is currently in operation in the US, Germany and Singapore, with France and India already in the works. They will be followed by an ‘additional eight countries’ planned for the next two years. IBM didn’t go into further detail which countries, but we’re hoping the UK will be among them.

The service will provide all the necessary tools to successfully monitor and manage mobile devices, the company said. “With today’s expansion of our mobile security and management capabilities within the IBM Cloud, we’ve built a formidable platform for global clients to embrace mobile locally and globally,” said Jim Brennan, Director of Strategy and Offering Management, Endpoint Management & Security, IBM Security.

“With more than five million devices under management for over 10,000 clients, MaaS360 has proven its ability to scale for clients of all sizes. Clients now will be able to bring even greater mobile flexibility to their employees.” MassS360 will come in four tiers, ranging from entry-level essentials, to enterprise offerings which can add thousands of users and conduct sophisticated analysis.