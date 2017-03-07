IBM bringing quantum computing to the business world

Your business will finally get the chance to use a quantum computer to do.. well, whatever a business could use a quantum computer for. IBM has just announced IBM Q – "an industry-first initiative to build commercially available universal quantum computing systems“.

Its systems and services will be delivered via the IBM Cloud platform, and IBM believes it could be used to “deliver solutions to important problems where patterns cannot be seen because the data doesn’t exist and the possibilities that you need to explore to get to the answer are too enormous to ever be processed by classical computers.”

It is following up on this announcement by adding two more things: a new API, and an upgraded simulator.

The API for the IBM Quantum Experience allows devs to build interfaces between the existing five qubit cloud-based quantum computer and a classical computer without the need for a deeper knowledge of quantum physics.

“IBM has invested over decades to growing the field of quantum computing and we are committed to expanding access to quantum systems and their powerful capabilities for the science and business communities,” said Arvind Krishna, senior vice president of Hybrid Cloud and director for IBM Research. “Following Watson and blockchain, we believe that quantum computing will provide the next powerful set of services delivered via the IBM Cloud platform, and promises to be the next major technology that has the potential to drive a new era of innovation across industries.”

Image Credit: Majestic B / Shutterstock