IBM CEO to step down in April

In April, IBM will be getting a new CEO. After almost 40 years with the company, eight of which she spent serving as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Virginia Rometty is taking a well-earned retirement.

She will be succeeded by Arvind Krishna, current Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software. He is widely credited with driving IBM's acquisition of Red Hat in July.

Krishna will become a member of IBM's Board of Directors as part of the move, though Rommety will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board until the end of the year.

"Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM," said Rommety, who had nothing but praise for her successor.

"He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow.“

Krishna, 57, joined IBM in 1990, after getting an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Until April, he will remain in his present role, in which role he is responsible for building the company's cloud and data platform.