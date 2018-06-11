IBM Cloud announces major new global expansion

IBM has announced that it is expanding its cloud capabilities with plans to launch 18 new availability zones across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The company also revealed that ExxonMobile, Bausch + Lomb and Westpac will all be migrating their central workloads to the IBM Cloud.

Senior Vice President, IBM Watson & Cloud Platform, David Kenny explained why the biggest companies in the world are migrating to its cloud, saying:

“The world’s biggest companies work with IBM to migrate them to the cloud because we know their technology and unique business needs as they bridge their past with the future. Our continued cloud investment and growing client roster reflect that companies are increasingly seeking hybrid cloud environments that offer cutting edge tools including AI, analytics, IoT and blockchain to maximize their benefits.”

IBM Cloud's 18 new availability zones will be located in high demand centres in Europe (Germany and UK), Asia-Pacific (Tokyo and Sydney) and North America (Washington, DC and Dallas).

Availability zones are isolated instances of cloud located within a data centre region with independent power, cooling and networking to help strengthen fault tolerance. Though IBM Cloud already operates in 60 locations, the company will now have even more capacity and capability in these key centres.

IBM customers will also be able to deploy multi-zone container clusters across these availability zones using IBM Cloud's Kubernetes Service to simplify how they deploy and manage containerised applications.

IBM also announced that several new clients will deploy cutting-edge Smart Building Solutions built on the IBM Cloud using IoT technologies. The company has added contracts with Karantis, R +V Versicherung and HUF Haus to help fuel smart building innovation in both connected work and home environments.

