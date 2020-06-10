IBM Cloud hit by major outage

IBM Cloud suffered a major outage on Tuesday, which took its service (and many others) offline for a significant portion of the day.

IBM's own status even page failed to load during the blackout, instead displaying the following message: "Sorry, we've encountered an error on our end, and our developers are working on clearing this up. Please try reloading the page or following these links back."

Although the Big Blue itself is yet to release a statement, the company’s hybrid cloud business unit, IBM Aspera, said roughly half an hour into the outage that it had been made aware of the issue.

"We have been alerted to a service disruption affecting: IBM AoC Managed Storage. Our engineers are currently investigating the incident and will provide updates when more information is available," it said.

The unit later explained “major outage” had occurred in Amsterdam, Dallas, Frankfurt, Melbourne, and Toronto. Further reports expanded the list to include Chennai, Hong Kong, London, Mexico, Milan, Montreal, Oslo, San Jose, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, Washington DC, Paris, and Singapore.

Approximately four hours later, around 2:30pm BST, the company announced it had managed to fully restore its services.