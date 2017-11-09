IBM gives clients new control over data as GDPR approaches

IBM has just made a major change as it prepares for the inevitable coming of GDPR. It announced important updates to its cloud data centre in Frankfurt, Germany, with the goal of giving its users more control and transparency on where their data resides, who can access it and what they can do with the data.

The company said it will start offering new controls, to ensure access to client data is given only to EU-based IBM employees. They will be the only ones capable of controlling the data. For dedicated cloud instances, the client must review and approve all non-EU access requests.

Then, there is a new support model, as well as new capabilities, including infrastructure and higher value services like AI, big data, analytics and DevOps.

Operations and support now work 24/7, thanks to an increase in local staff in the region, and advanced encryption capabilities mean only clients can unlock their data.

“IBM’s commitment to data responsibility and the added controls in the IBM Cloud in Europe allow us to trust IBM to protect our most valuable data,” says Patrick Palacin, Cofounder and CTO of TeleClinic, which provide security-rich telemedicine services to patients throughout Germany.

“Our patient and caregiver information is highly sensitive and additional capabilities to ensure data residency, security and privacy mean the IBM Cloud is the innovation platform we can trust.”

These upgrades will begin rolling out in Frankfurt in December 2017.

Image Credit: Scanrail1 / Shutterstock