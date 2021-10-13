IBM has a new plan to tackle the skills gap

IBM has announced a new drive to equip 30 million people worldwide with the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow.

The P-TECH Programme will provide access to “foundational knowledge” on topics including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, to people of all ages and walks of life.

The company says its education portfolio will be “diverse and adaptable, unique and effective”, and that it will resist the inefficient one-size-fits-all approach. For example, teens at brick-and-mortar public schools and universities may receive technical tutelage, while others may attend on-site IBM internships and apprenticeships.

To make it happen, IBM will partner with universities, key government entities and NGOs (particularly those that focus on groups such as underserved youth, women, and military veterans). For example, in the UK and Ireland, IBM will work with The British Refugee Council, Technology Ireland ICT, Business and Community Ireland, and Fasttrack into IT.

“Talent is everywhere; training opportunities are not,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. “This is why we must take big and bold steps to expand access to digital skills and employment opportunities so that more people – regardless of their background – can take advantage of the digital economy. “