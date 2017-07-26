IBM abruptly ends support for its Bluemix V1 cloud object storage

There are a number of benefits to how quickly cloud technology has progressed but now one of IBM's cloud products that launched in 2015 will soon become obsolete.

The company's Swift-based Object Storage for IBM Spark as a Service v1 which launched in Februrary 2015 will be switched off in August 2017 after receiving two updates in total.

IBM is currently on version 3 of the service and it is urging all users to migrate to the latest version or risk losing their data. The company advised users that Bluemix V1 and V2 would soon be unavailable in a blog post, saying:

“The Object Storage service v1 driver was made a private service on February 15, 2016. We will now be deleting all existing instances after 30 days i.e. on August 24, 2017. We recommend users to unprovision the Object Storage v1 service and switching to v3, before August 24, 2017. Please copy over any data and point Analytics for Apache Spark applications to use the Object Storage v3 service.”

All users have to do is copy data from their V1 stores to V3 stores according to IBM although this will likely be no easy task especially give the restricted time frame.

This situation is quite concerning given that it has only been 30 months since Bluemix originally launched. It is also quite strange for a SaaS experience where platform upgrades usually occur in a non-disruptive way.

IBM fully believes that V3 is the best version of Bluemix to date and that it will be worth the upgrade.

Image Credit: Ricochet64 / Shutterstock