IBM kit wants to keep your data encrypted while in use

IBM is moving forward with its homomorphic encryption (FHE) solution, providing encryption for in-use and shared data for Apple’s computing platforms. It recently released a toolkit on GitHub, allowing Apple devices (iOS and macOS) to implement its newest technology.

Homomorphic encryption allows users to share data with third parties (e.g. public clouds), all the while keeping it encrypted. IBM sees many use cases for the technology, mostly in highly regulated industries that depend heavily on keeping data secure – healthcare and finance, for example.

Announcing the news in a company blog post, Senior Research Scientist Flavio Bergamaschi wrote: “FHE is particularly suited to industries which are regulated and make use of private, confidential and 'crown jewel' data, such as finance and healthcare, since the technology can make it possible to share financial information or patient health records broadly while restricting access to all but the necessary data.”

For the time being, the technology is limited to Apple’s devices, although Android and Linux versions are in the works and expected “in a few weeks”.

IBM was careful to note that the solutions shared on GitHub are “not perfect or final” and that early adopters may experience hiccups.