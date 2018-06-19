IBM launches AI that can debate with humans

Have you always wanted to argue with a computer over who was better, Messi or Ronaldo? Of course not, but now you can do it anyway, thanks to IBM and its latest invention!

The media are buzzing over IBM's Project Debater, essentially a talking pillar that will most likely beat you in a debate on whether it's easier to carry three watermelons or a hundred oranges.

The pillar is 1.5 metres tall and has a computer inside it, that's powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The AI is designed to debate with humans on different topics, and it does so by pulling data from a huge database of journalistic articles and similar documents.

IBM has been working on the project for the past five years, and has just unveiled it in San Francisco this Monday. This was, according to Business Insider, the first public demostration of IBM's AI technology.

The demo included a discussion with a human on government-subsidised space exploration (it would have been better if they had debated whether or not Ramos should have been given marching orders following the assassination attempt on Karius).

After delivering the opening argument, it listened to the human, gathered data and gave a four-minute rebuttal.

It was said that IBM's Israel-based team started working on the project in 2011, not long after Watson (IBM's other AI machine) beat two human quizmasters in Jeopardy.

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock