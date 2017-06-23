IBM launches data management tools to help you get ready for GDPR

IBM has announced new data governance and data science initiatives that will aid developers and analysts utilise cognitive computing to better understand and control their data.

The company also unveiled new solutions and tools that would make it easier for organisations to comply with the EU's upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Failure to comply with GDPR will be quite costly for organisations which has led to the creation of a number of tools to help prepare for when it goes into effect on May 25th next year.

IBM has decided to offer its own solution to the compliance problem by creating the IBM Unified Governance Software Platform. This new software platform will comprise data management capabilities with many being specific to GDPR.

IBM will also launch another new piece of software called Information Governance Catalog Download & GO which will allow clients to download, install and run specific governance tools on their own systems to see if they are in compliance. A full cloud-based version of the catalogue will also be available to go along with the software.

Lastly, the company has released GDPR for StoredIQ, a tool which will allow organisations to identify the data on their hard drives and check to see if they need to take further regulatory steps.

The company says that the new releases will all help organisations better understand the data they have in order to better prepare for compliance - a potentially major headache.

“From the sheer volume and the continued distribution of data across evermore complex network clusters, to the rising tide of data regulations, such as GDPR, the need to organise, analyse and govern that data grows more critical every day," said Rob Thomas, general manager at IBM Analytics.

With the governance moves we're making today, we're giving organisations more ways to begin to no only understand what they have, but leverage it to make better business decisions and prepare for compliance.”

Image Credit: Ricochet64 / Shutterstock