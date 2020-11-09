IBM launches IBM Cloud for Telecommunications

Tech giant IBM has announced a new hybrid cloud platform designed to help the telecommunications industry overcome some of its greatest challenges.

Called IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, the platform is built on Red Hat OpenShift and strives to accelerate business transformation, enhance digital client engagement and improve telco agility.

IBM says telcos are struggling to efficiently scale and support growing volumes of data, voice and multimedia services. Although the majority of Communications Service Providers need to virtualize their entire network across edge locations, most aren’t prepared to virtualize in a cloud-native environment.

IBM claims that this problem can now be solved by deploying the IBM Cloud anywhere – on the cloud, on premises or at the edge - all while keeping data protection front and center. With its Keep your own Key technology, each partner retains exclusive access to their data, with even IBM not being able to access it.

The platform also integrates and extends IBM Edge Application Manager and IBM Telco Network Cloud Manager, bringing down network-related infrastructure costs while increasing automation and speeding up the deployment of next-gen services.

IBM says more than three dozen partners have already signed up for the service, including Nokia and Samsung. Nokia and IBM will deploy a fully functioning cloud-based 5G network, while Samsung, IBM, and Red Hat will serve up AI-powered solutions for Industry 4.0.