IBM launches major new business AI platform

IBM has launched its latest new initiative to encourage businesses to adopt AI with the release of a super-smart new machine learning platform.

Ahead of its IBM THINK event next week, the company has revealed the launch of its new Cloud Private for Data platform, which it hopes can encourage more businesses to integrate AI solutions and gain an advantage over their competitors.

The new platform is powered by a superfast in-memory database that IBM says can take in an analyse one million events per second, giving businesses a deeper insight into their data than ever before.

For example, the service could be used to analyse data generated from large-scale IoT or mobile devices deployments, or provide insights from huge numbers of ecommerce customers for an online retailer.

The new offering is available now on the IBM Cloud Private platform, but will be available on other clouds soon in the future. IBM says it can be deployed in minutes, due to being rolled out on the Kubernetes open-source container software, allowing it to forms a truly integrated environment for data science and application development.

“Whether they are aware of it or not, every company is on a journey to AI as the ultimate driver of business transformation,” said Rob Thomas, general manager, IBM Analytics.

“But for them to get there, they need to put in place an information architecture for collecting, managing and analysing their data. With today’s announcements, we are bringing the AI destination closer and giving access to powerful machine learning and data science technologies that turn data into game-changing insight.”

IBM has also launched a dedicated support team that it hopes will also encourage businesses to embrace the new technologies. Its Data Science Elite Team will be available to customers using the new platform, and includes data scientists and machine learning engineers among team.