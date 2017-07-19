IBM launches new London data centres as cloud profits soar

IBM has announced today that it will be launching four new data centres in England, Australia and California that will allow its customers to take advantage of its blockchain, big data and IoT offerings as well as have low-latency access to its cognitive services.

The firm reported its quarterly earnings this week and despite the rest of its business performing below expectations, its cloud division saw revenue increase by 15 percent year-over-year and account for $3.9 billion of its total revenue.

IBM's new data centres will help continue this growth by giving customers in more regions better access to its cloud services. Two of the four new data centres are located in London while the other two are in Syndney and San Jose. As of today, IBM has 60 data centres worldwide across 19 different countries with five in England, four in Australia and 23 in the US.

In Australia, cloud service providers that will work closely with the government are given an IRAP certification and so far IBM is the only provider in the country with a full set for both private and public cloud services. It is not the only certified cloud service provider as Microsoft, AWS and a few others are IRAP-certified but the company currently has the most robust offerings.

General manager for cloud infrastructure services at IBM, John Considine, noted that these new data centres highlight the company's growing global reach in the cloud market, saying:

“IBM operates cloud data centers in nearly every major market around the world, ensuring that our clients can keep their data local for a variety of reasons – including performance, security or regulatory requirements. We continue to expand our cloud capacity in response to growing demand from clients who require cloud infrastructure and cognitive services to help them compete on a global scale.”

Image Credit: Majestic B / Shutterstock