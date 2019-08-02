IBM makes all of its software cloud-native following Red Hat deal

IBM announced that its software portfolio is now “transformed to be cloud-native” and that it’s bringing it to Red Hat OpenShift.

OpenShift is Red Hat’s container platform that runs on Kubernetes and that’s available wherever customers are allowed to run Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

More than 100 of IBM's products are already optimised for OpenShift, and the company is bundling them into so-called “Cloud Paks”. At the moment, IBM is offering five Cloud Paks, including Cloud Pak for Data, Application, Integration, Automation and Multicloud Management.

According to Tech Crunch, the solutions include DB2, WebSphere, API Connect, Watson Studio and Cognos Analytics.

The first innovation in the cloud was about bringing modern, customer-facing apps to the market, but things have changed, IBM claims. Now, the company believes, enterprises want to move mission-critical applications to the cloud.

“Red Hat is unlocking innovation with Linux-based technologies, including containers and Kubernetes, which have become the fundamental building blocks of hybrid cloud environments,” said Jim Whitehurst, president and CEO, Red Hat.

“This open hybrid cloud foundation is what enables the vision of any app, anywhere, anytime. Combined with IBM’s strong industry expertise and supported by a vast ecosystem of passionate developers and partners, customers can create modern apps with the technologies of their choice and the flexibility to deploy in the best environment for the app - whether that is on-premises or across multiple public clouds.”