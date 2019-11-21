IBM reveals major open-source security push

IBM has a new product with which it hopes to tackle cybersecurity in both multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Based on open-source tech, it’s called Cloud Pak for Security. The new platform is built to pool together data from a variety of sources to build “critical security insights” – without actually having to move the data.

IBM says that transferring data from a source into a pool can create hidden complexities and other problems in cloud environments, which is why it would be best to keep the information where it originated from.

"Without this capability, security teams are forced to manually search for the same threat indicators (such as a malware signature or malicious IP address) within each individual environment," IBM says.

Also, this platform will bring various environments and sources into a unified dashboard, which is capable of running either on premises, or in a private or public cloud. Through Red Hat OpenShift, the tool brings container capabilities, as well.

As for security, IBM, Carbon Black, Tenable, Elastic, BigFix, and Splunk are all supported, as well as public cloud setups from IBM, AWS, and Microsoft Azure.

"As businesses move mission-critical workloads to hybrid multicloud environments, security data is spread across different tools, clouds and IT infrastructure," said Mary O'Brien, General Manager at IBM Security. "This creates gaps that allow threats to be missed, requiring security teams to build and maintain costly, complex integrations and manual response plans. With Cloud Pak for Security, we're laying the foundation for a more connected security ecosystem designed for the hybrid, multicloud world."