IBM reveals new CEO and CTO

IBM is making personnel changes at the top, hiring from outside for the Chief Technology Officer position and formalising the CEO position, Reuters reported.

The tech giant announced that a former technology executive at Bank of America, Howard Boville, will be appointed CTO, while Arvind Krishna will officially take over from long-time boss Virginia Ginni Rometty.

Krishna was unveiled as next in line for the CEO role in late January, after years managing the company’s cloud business.

IBM also announced the new Red Hat CEO will be Paul Cormier, taking over from Jim Whitehurst, who became IBM’s President earlier this year. IBM acquired Red Hat last year for $34 billion, a deal that was orchestrated by the company’s new CEO, Krishna.

"Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM," said Rommety, who had nothing but praise for her successor.

"He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow.”

Krishna, 57, joined IBM in 1990, after getting an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.